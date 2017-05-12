Techie In Hyderabad Accused Of Stalking Colleague Goes Missing

A techie working with at one of India's biggest IT majors has gone missing after allegedly stalking and assaulting a colleague who worked at the same firm.The 23-year-old woman from Srikakulam in coastal Andhra Pradesh has alleged that Charan Choudhary had been harassing her for the past several months asking her to marry him, said senior police officer B. Prakash."Charan has physically assaulted the woman complainant when he went to her house on Wednesday night. There are also SMS messages that indicate what was going on, '' the investigating officer said. It is not clear if the woman had approached the anti-sexual harassment cell within the company.A criminal case has been booked against the missing software engineer.