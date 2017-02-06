Still In School, Hyderabad Teenagers Married Off For 'Prosperity'

Thirteen-year-old Shruti (name changed) has more than homework on her hands these days. They are coloured with intricate orange patterns of henna and she wears a mangalsutra around her neck - recognisable signs that with four years of school still left, she is now a 'wife'. The legally permissible age for girls to get married in India is 18 and for boys 21, yet somehow, Shruti and 15-year-old Aditya (name changed) were married off by their parents in a secret ceremony on Wednesday in Hyderabad.Both the teenagers told NDTV that they did not choose to get married. They wanted to continue going to school like the rest of their classmates. But it would be good for her family if she agreed to marry, Shruti said she was told.Aditya asked his father what would happen if everyone would come to know. "I did not want to get married but I was told this is our tradition," he told NDTV.After their case was brought to the attention of the authorities, the children were moved to child protection homes and a case has been booked under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act.The parents of the bride and groom insist they were only following tradition and believe they were doing the right thing, even though the law does not agree."It is our family tradition. We have studied the Vedas and that is what is prescribed. We followed it and end up here," Anjaneya Sharma said.Ramesh Sharma, father of the bride, said that they are being punished for doing what is best for the children. "We upheld Hindu traditions and you brought us to police station from the temple," he said.Achyuta Rao, child rights commission member, said it was not because of poverty but superstition. "The girl is not even mature but they believe superstitiously it will bring them prosperity," he said.