Qatar Airways Flight Lands In Hyderabad After Pilot Falls Ill

A Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Hyderabad airport today after one of the pilots fell ill while the aircraft was at a cruising altitude, airport officials said.They said the flight was going from Doha to Bali, adding the aircraft landed safely at Hyderabad airport at midnight.The illness was so severe that the pilot reportedly collapsed in the cockpit, officials said. After the Qatar Airways plane landed at Hyderabad, the pilot was taken to a medical centre at the airport.He was later taken to Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills, where doctors treated him in the intensive care unit or ICU. His condition is said to be stable now.The flight took off from Hyderabad at 3 am, officials said.