Qatar Airways Flight Lands In Hyderabad After Pilot Falls Ill

The pilot of the Qatar Airways flight, which was going from Doha to Bali, was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad; his condition is said to be stable

Hyderabad | Edited by | Updated: August 26, 2017 13:11 IST
The Qatar Airways flight left Hyderabad at 3 am after the pilot was taken to hospital (Representational)

New Delhi:  A Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Hyderabad airport today after one of the pilots fell ill while the aircraft was at a cruising altitude, airport officials said.

They said the flight was going from Doha to Bali, adding the aircraft landed safely at Hyderabad airport at midnight.

The illness was so severe that the pilot reportedly collapsed in the cockpit, officials said. After the Qatar Airways plane landed at Hyderabad, the pilot was taken to a medical centre at the airport.

He was later taken to Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills, where doctors treated him in the intensive care unit or ICU. His condition is said to be stable now.

The flight took off from Hyderabad at 3 am, officials said.
 

