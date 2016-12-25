Lecturer Booked For Caning Students In Hyderabad

A lecturer of a private college in Hyderabad was booked after he allegedly caned some intermediate students resulting in injuries to one of them, police said on Saturday.An online complaint was lodged in this regard and based on it a case under IPC and Juvenile Justice Act was registered against the lecturer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Punjagutta Division) said.Child rights NGO -- Balala Hakkula Sangham's representative Achyuta Rao, who lodged the complaint also demanded registration of case against the management of the college.He also submitted a video clip of the "incident wherein the lecturer was seen caning some students in the classroom" and said as per his information the students were hit by the lecturer on Thursday for not securing good marks in the exam.Police said they are further investigating.