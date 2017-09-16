Inmates Attack Staff At Hyderabad Central Prison, Guard Injured

The undertrials allegedly manhandled prison staff and officials. A guard sustained eye injury while other staff also received minor injuries.

Hyderabad | | Updated: September 16, 2017 22:39 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Inmates Attack Staff At Hyderabad Central Prison, Guard Injured

The inmates pushed a guard and entered the main gate area by force

Hyderabad:  A guard of Central Prison Chanchalguda in Hyderabad was injured in an attack by three undertrial prisoners on Saturday, officials said.

The undertrials allegedly manhandled prison staff and officials. A guard sustained eye injury while other staff also received minor injuries.

Ibrahim Yazdani, Iliyas Yazdani and Ataullah Rahman, who were arrested last year for being alleged sympathisers of terror group ISIS, attacked the prison staff when their relatives had come to meet them. 

According to Director General of Prisons, they used foul language, pushed the warder and entered the main gate area by force.

On a complaint by the jail superintendent, a case was registered against the accused at Dabeerpura police station.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READJain Couple To Leave 3-Year-Old Child, '100-Crore Property' For Monkhood
Hyderaband prisonprisonHyderabad newsISISPrison guard

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................