Hyderabad Teen Killed By Friend Who Visited Her Home To Mourn, Say Cops

A Class 12 student in Hyderabad who was found dead yesterday after she went missing from her home was murdered by her boyfriend, the police said today.Chandni Jain's decomposed body was found in hills on the city's outskirts, around 5 km from her home. Her friend Sai Kiran, who reportedly visited her house to condole her death, was arrested today for her murder.The 17-year-old daughter of a businessman had been missing since Saturday, when she left home claiming she was going to meet some friends. Her family reported her missing later that night. ''My sister said she is going to meet her friends and then when she didn't come back even by 9, we went to the police,'' said Chandni's sister Nivedita.The police said she wanted Sai Kiran to marry her. He allegedly killed her because he felt pressured by her.CCTV footage that showed them together helped the police crack the case. The girl was seen getting off an auto-rickshaw, along with a boy, and walking towards bushes.The boy was later identified as Sai Kiran, who was Chandni's classmate from Class 6 to 10.He allegedly told the police that he and Chandni had been in a relationship for two years but he had been trying to avoid her for the last few months.The police say he told them the girl was trying to force him to continue the relationship and marry her, so he decided to get rid of her.On Saturday, he allegedly took her to the hillocks and during a fight assaulted her. He allegedly pushed her and she fell 10 feet to her death.When the body was found, Chandni's tongue was out, which indicated murder, the police said.There were reports that the teen had looked depressed and aloof in the last few days.