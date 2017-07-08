Hyderabad Teen Hangs Self, WhatsApp Video About Suicide Plan Found Later

A 19-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in Dohphanpally village near Hyderabad after shooting a video in which he is seen talking about his plan to end the life.Vijay alias Narasingh, a school drop-out, hanged himself from a tree on July 2, said assistant commissioner of police Ch Sruta Keerthi.Two days ago, Vijay's parents received a video through WhatsApp, in which Vijay purportedly said that he was going to commit suicide 'because of betting'. He also advised others to stay away from the vice of betting, said sub-inspector K Kranthi Kumar of Shankarpally police station.Some local news channels aired the video on Friday.However, Vijay's family members told police that he was never into betting. He was upset after his parents refused to give him money, they told police.Further probe is on, sub-inspector Mr Kumar said.