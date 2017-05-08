On His Wedding Anniversary, Cop Killed By Speeding Car In Hyderabad

In a case of hit-and-run, a sub-inspector (SI) of police was today killed when a speeding car knocked him down while he was on a morning walk in Langer House area of the city, police said.The car hit the inspector M Kishtaiah (57) from behind when he was walking.Mr Kishtaiah died on the spot, inspector of police, Langer House police station, C Anjaiah said.Mr Kishtaiah was working as a sub-inspector in the special branch of Hyderabad police."After the incident, the car driver fled. Some passers-by noted down the car's registration number and based on their information a search has been launched to nab the absconding car driver," the inspector said."Unfortunately, today was the SI's marriage anniversary," he said.