On His Wedding Anniversary, Cop Killed By Speeding Car In Hyderabad

In a case of hit-and-run, a sub-inspector (SI) of police was today killed when a speeding car knocked him down while he was on a morning walk in Langer House area of the city, police said.

Hyderabad | | Updated: May 08, 2017 21:42 IST
Hyderabad:  In a case of hit-and-run, a sub-inspector (SI) of police was today killed when a speeding car knocked him down while he was on a morning walk in Langer House area of the city, police said.

The car hit the inspector M Kishtaiah (57) from behind when he was walking.

Mr Kishtaiah died on the spot, inspector of police, Langer House police station, C Anjaiah said.

Mr Kishtaiah was working as a sub-inspector in the special branch of Hyderabad police.

"After the incident, the car driver fled. Some passers-by noted down the car's registration number and based on their information a search has been launched to nab the absconding car driver," the inspector said.

"Unfortunately, today was the SI's marriage anniversary," he said.



 

