He Inserted 6 Gold Bars Where? Hyderabad Airport Stunned With Recovery

The man looked a little uncomfortable. Not surprising, given that it would later emerge that he was smuggling over a kilo of gold in a rather private part- his rectum.After landing in Hyderabad from Jeddah, the passenger tried to walk through the green channel which means there's nothing to declare, no items being imported on which duty must be paid.Because he looked nervous, official said, they took him aside. It turned out he had six gold bars -worth 35 lakhs - err stored away.The officials said they believe that he inserted the bars in the restroom on the plane minutes before it touched down.Not exactly an easy landing. Ok, ok, we're done.