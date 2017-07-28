Vikram Goud, Youth Congress Leader, Shot In Hyderabad; CCTV Holds Clues After being shot at, Vikram Goud was rushed to hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Share EMAIL PRINT Vikram Goud was at his home in the fancy Banjara Hills neighbourhood when he was shot at. Hyderabad: Moola Vikram Goud, the son of a former minister in Andhra Pradesh, was shot at least three times early this morning in Hyderabad. Vikram was at his home in the fancy Banjara Hills neighbourhood when unknown assailants fired at him at 3:30 am. He was rushed to hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.



His father, Moola Mukesh Goud, is a member of the Congress and was a minister in the earlier government of YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Vikram Goud is a Youth Congress leader.



CCTV footage from his home is being reviewed to identify the gunmen.



reports that the young politician was meant to leave his house with his wife and children to pray at a nearby temple when he was shot.



