Fire Breaks Out In Hyderabad Lodge; 30 Rescued

The fire, suspected to be caused by short-circuit, engulfed first two floors of the eight-storey building of Anupama Residency lodge in Hyderabad's Shamshabad.

Hyderabad | | Updated: June 14, 2017 11:10 IST
Hyderabad:  30 people from a lodge in Hyderabad were rescued after a fire broke out early this morning, in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said.

The fire, suspected to be caused by short-circuit, engulfed first two floors of the eight-storey building of Anupama Residency lodge. The guests were trapped on top floors.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene and the firefighting personnel, with the assistance of police, rescued the people with the help of ladders.

A police officer said the fire tenders controlled the fire. He said quick response by the firefighting personnel prevented loss of life.

Senior officials rushed to the spot. Police began an investigation to find out the cause of the fire.

