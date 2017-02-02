Fight Over 4 Rupees Claims A Life In Hyderabad

A fight over four rupees claimed the life of a youth in Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.The youth identified as Rajesh came under a truck while trying to escape from five people who were beating him up.The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Hayat Nagar under Rachakonda police commissionerate on the city outskirts.According to police, Rajesh, who purchased cigarettes from a pan shop, had a quarrel with the shop owner for not returning the change of four rupees. The shop owner and his friends thrashed Rajesh.The youth ran away towards the other side of the road but did not notice a truck, which ran over him. The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera in the area.Police registered a case and arrested the shop owner and his friends.