Duty-Free Liquor Sale Racket Busted, 2 Customs Officials Held

A racket involving officials of the Customs, Central Excise as well as the city-based Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, who allegedly sold duty-free liquor outside the airport in Hyderabad, was busted today with the arrest of two Customs officials.An officer attached to the Enforcement Wing of the Prohibition and Excise Department of Telangana government gave this information."Based on specific information, surprise checks and raids were conducted last night and in the early hours today at the residences of various Customs and Central Excise personnel and certain civilians on the charge of selling of duty-free liquor in collusion with the airport and Customs officials," the officer said."During the raids conducted so far, 266 bottles of duty-free liquor have been recovered from the multiple premises. Raids are still going on with the teams of the department, at various suspected places," the officer said.The information received so far through the confessional statements of certain Customs officials and private individuals, who have been brought for questioning, revealed that it is a well-organised racket with almost 150 to 200 bottles being taken out every day by scanning passports and air tickets of unsuspecting passengers, the officer said."Two Customs officials were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Raids are continuing on the premises of certain other Customs and airport officials based on the details worked out and the raids will continue," the officer added.