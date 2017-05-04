Days After Hyderabad Radio Jockey Sandhya Singh's Suicide, Army Major Husband Arrested

Hyderabad: Nearly two weeks after a 28-year-old radio jockey was found hanging in her home in Hyderabad, her husband, an Army Major, has been arrested.
Major Vaibhav Vishal, 30, is posted at the Army's 54th Infantry Division in Secunderabad. He had been admitted to the ICU of an army hospital after his wife Sandhya Singh was found dead at their army accommodation.
Major Vishal reportedly found his wife hanging from a ceiling fan. The same night, he claimed chest pain and went to the hospital. The police could not question or arrest the officer as he was on army premises. He had reportedly told them that he was sleeping when his wife hanged herself.
His arrest yesterday was based on a complaint by his wife's family that she was harassed for dowry. A case of suicide was registered initially, but his name was added after Sandhya Singh's sister Uma, who works in Ghaziabad near Delhi, alleged that she was harassed by her husband and his family.
On Wednesday, Major Vaibhav Vishal was handed over by the army to the local police and later arrested. He has been sent to 14-day custody.
The police have reportedly found evidence of dowry harassment and are now looking for Major Vishal's mother Asha Singh and sister Khushi.
The couple, both from Uttar Pradesh, fell in love and married around two years ago. They moved to Hyderabad in November.
Sandhya Singh left no suicide note. She worked for Radio Charminar. Her colleagues have reportedly told the police that she had been depressed in the days before her death.