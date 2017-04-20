Hyderabad Man Sent Girlfriend Fake Air Ticket, Then Raised A Hijack Alarm

It was the classic case of crying wolf. On Sunday, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad international airports went into a tizzy, on high security alert mode following what the security agencies called a hijack threat. Anti-terror drills were launched, sniffer dogs deployed, extra checking done. Now it appears that a broke young man from Hyderabad, who was trying to impress his girlfriend, was at the bottom of it.Vamsi Krishna, a 28-year-old computer graduate who worked as a travel agent, had gifted an e-ticket to a "girlfriend" he met over social media. The plan was that they would meet in Mumbai and then they would head for Goa. But having no money to pay for the trip, he sent her a fake ticket, the Hyderabad police said. And then, rather than have her find out the lie, he decided to put the airports out of action.The 'hit-list' had to include Mumbai and Chennai airports, and Hyderabad airport was included for "extra safety", the police said.Following the hijack alert, security officials said a woman had sent an email to a senior police officer in Mumbai, saying she had overheard six men at a restaurant, discussing simultaneous hijack of flights from the three airports.The Mumbai Police alerted the Central Industrial Security Force or CISF, which is in charge of security at the country's airports. A full anti-hijack drill was launched, counter-terrorism teams were put in place and National Security Guards were kept on stand-by.Now, after investigation, the police said the "woman" who alerted the Mumbai police was Mr Krishna, who had sent the e-mail from a local cyber cafe in Hyderabad. The cafe, E-net Zone, did not have CCTV camera or user details. But by questioning the 15 users who were there when the mail was sent out, the police zeroed in on Mr Krishna.He has been arrested and a police case has been filed against him for impersonation, providing false information and also under the IT Act.The police said during questioning, Mr Krishna confessed to sending the mail, but claimed that he had only hoped to cancel the trip so he is not caught out. He said he did not have money to pay for the trip.