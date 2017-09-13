'Beaten Up' By Vice-Principal, Hyderabad Teen Jumps Off Building; Survives

A class XII student of a private college in Hyderabad's Meerpet jumped off the fifth floor of his residential building after he was allegedly beaten up by the vice-principal and two lecturers of his college, police said on Tuesday.The boy, 17, had written "abusive" comments about a girl student of his college on a bench after which the two lecturers took him to the vice-principal's chamber on Monday, who allegedly hit him and asked him to bring his parents to the college, a police official said.The vice-principal also allegedly threatened to give the boy a transfer certificate and throw him out of college for such behaviour, the police said."When the boy returned home, he called his father and told him that he was beaten up by the vice-principal and two faculty members of the college and hence he is ending his life. He then jumped from the residential building. He survived, and sustained multiple fractures in his legs and was hospitalised," said Meerpet police station Inspector NC Rangaswamy.The police say that the boy was so frightened that his father may scold him over his behaviour that he jumped from the building.Following a complaint, the police have registered a case under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code - voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or any means - and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act against the vice-principal and the two lecturers. However, no one has been arrested so far.