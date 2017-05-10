Andhra Minister's Son, Friend Killed After Mercedes Rams Metro Pillar

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana's son and his son were critically injured after their Mercedes SUV hit a metro pillar in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills.

Hyderabad:  The son of a senior cabinet minister in Andhra Pradesh and his friend were killed in a road accident in Hyderabad early this morning.

Nishit Narayana, 22, son of Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, and his friend were seriously injured when their Mercedes Benz SUV rammed into a Hyderabad Metro pillar in the upscale Jubilee Hills locality.

The two were taken to the nearby Apollo Hospital but were declared brought dead. Nishit's friend has been identified as 23-year-old Raja Ravi Varma.

While it is unclear as to who was driving the car, police suspect that the Mercedes was being driven at a high speed. Police said although the balloons had opened, such was the impact of the collision that the two young men were critically injured.

The minister's son was recently appointed as the director of the family-run Narayana Group of Institutions that gives coaching for medical and engineering entrance exams. Minister Narayana heads the group. He was inducted into Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet in 2014.

Nishit's family members reached the hospital where the bodies are kept. His father, Mr Narayana, who is on a visit to London, is rushing back to Hyderabad.

Telangana Irrigation Minister Harish Rao met Nishit's family at the hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)
 

