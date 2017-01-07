Alleged Harassment Over School Fee Drives Student To Suicide In Hyderabad

On Wednesday in Hyderabad, class 9 student Mirza Salman Baig came home from school, locked himself in a room and allegedly hung himself with a stole. His brother alleges that he had been humiliated for not paying fees.They "pulled his pants down and made him sit with much younger boys," alleges Basheer, claiming that his brother was harassed for days at the Ifham Talent School, until he finally paid the fees on Wednesday and was publicly shamed while doing so.The principal, Khaja Zainulabedin, has been arrested after Salman's family went to the police alleging that harassment by the school management drove the 16-year-old to suicide.The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and seized some documents from the school. They have also questioned students and teachers.Salman's friends said he had wept and said he would never return to school again.The school management denies harassing the teen; they say personal reasons may have driven him to death.The boy's family has told the police that it couldn't pay his school fees for two months because of the government ban on 500 and 1000 rupee notes.