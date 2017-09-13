60-Year-Old Man Rapes Girl In Hyderabad, Arrested

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man in Kushaiguda area of the city, police said today.The accused, B Saidaiah, who stays near the victim's house, was arrested, they said.The accused is a labourer. He went to the girl's house when her parents were not present and lured her by offering chocolates. Thereafter, he took the girl to his house and allegedly raped her, police said."The girl informed about the matter to her parents, after which they caught hold of the accused and handed him over to police. They also lodged a complaint," a police official attached to Kushaiguda Police Station said.The accused was booked under IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.Further investigation into the case is on.