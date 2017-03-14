2 Women Buried Alive As Cellar Caves In At Hyderabad Construction Site

Two women labourer were buried alive on Monday after loose soil burdened by a heap of construction rods caved in at a construction site in Hyderabad's Kondapur area. Two other labourers were also injured.The incident occurred when the victims were trying to dig the place to build cellars, about 40 feet below the ground level. According to police, lack of safety measures at the site led to the accident.The bodies of the two victims, Bharatamma and Kistamma, could be extricated from the debris only after two hours.Their husband Balaraju and Papaiah, who were also injured in the accident, were being treated at a hospital.Investigators said necessary soil testing was not done at the construction site and safety standards were also not adhered to.Cases of criminal negligence have been filed against the site engineer and contractor.