2 Held For Robbery, Attempt To Kill Journalist In Hyderabad

The Cyberabad Police here have arrested two persons for allegedly committing robbery at the house of a journalist and attempting to kill him. A servant, Patla Nagaraju, working at the house of the journalist was among the two arrested persons.Mr Nagaraju and Kodige Mallesh were arrested yesterday for robbery and attempting to murder V Shivarama Krishna, the journalist who earlier worked with several local Telugu news channels, a release issued by the Cyberabad Police said.Mr Krishna lodged a complaint with police stating that around 2 am yesterday, while he was sleeping at his house in Budwel area, an unidentified person entered his house and attacked on his head with a spade, causing injuries, it said.Mr Krishna's servant Mr Nagaraju fled from the house at the time of the incident, the police said. The assailant threatened Mr Krishna and robbed him of his two gold chains and as many rings. He also took away some other valuables and a few signed bank cheques from the house.The assailant also tried to kill him before running away with the booty, police said based on the complaint. Following the complaint, police registered a case and during the course of investigation, they picked up Mr Nagaraju from his house here.Police said that during interrogation, Mr Nagaraju said he came in contact with Mr Mallesh around three months back and that both of them then decided to commit robbery at the journalist's house as he was staying alone."Based on the confession of Mr Nagaraju, police also nabbed Mr Mallesh. It was revealed that Mr Nagaraju offered Mr Mallesh Rs 1 lakh for killing the victim and to share the property after committing the offence. Mr Mallesh agreed to do so and went to the journalist's house and committed the offence," the police release said.The police also recovered the stolen booty from the accused.