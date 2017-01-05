Collapse
Expand

170 Minors Working At Brick Kilns Rescued In Hyderabad

Hyderabad | | Updated: January 05, 2017 06:10 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
170 Minors Working At Brick Kilns Rescued In Hyderabad

The action comes a day after 140 minors working in brick kilns had been rescued.

Hyderabad:  As many as 170 child labourers working in brick kilns in Yadadri district were on Wednesday rescued by Rachakonda police.

The action comes a day after 140 minors working in brick kilns had been rescued.

According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat, under 'Operation Smile' conducted in Bommalaramaram Police Station limits of Yadadri district 170 child labourers aged between five to 18 years (78 below 14 years and 92 above 14 to 18 years) were identified working in 18 brick kilns from Odisha are rescued and all the owners are enumerated.

A case under relevant sections of IPC, Juvenile Justice Act and under Child Labour Prohibition Act was booked.

Further investigation is on.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READVideo Shows Bengaluru Woman Molested, Thrown To Ground. People Watched
child labourersBrick kiln

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017 Flipkart iPhone 6

................................ Advertisement ................................