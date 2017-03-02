11-Year-Old Writes Class 12 Exam, But Not The First Genius In Family

Highlights Hyderabad resident Agastya Jaiswal, 11, appeared for class 12 exams Agastya studied at St Mary's Junior College at Yousufguda His sister Naina is the youngest sportsperson to have enrolled for a PhD

It is rare but it proves yet again that there's no underestimating the human brain. Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad, the latest entry in the prodigy club, recently appeared for class 12 exams. What's the surprise? He's just 11 years old.Agastya studied at St Mary's Junior College at Yousufguda in Hyderabad. His subjects included - civics, economics and commerce. He appeared for the examination at Chaitanya Junior Kalasala at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.Yes he's got a gift. But he's not the first person in the family to utilize it. Agastya is the younger brother of international table tennis player Naina Jaiswal, the youngest sportsperson to have enrolled for a PhD.Reports say Ms Jaiswal had completed her post-graduation in political science from Osmania University at the age of 15.