Yoga Day 2017: 5 Yoga Poses To Prevent Erectile Dysfunction

Are you suffering from erectile dysfunction ? If you feel embarrassed, don't. It is a dysfunction wherein a man develops inability to maintain or develop an erection during sexual intercourse. Yoga can help you in this regard. There are several types of yoga techniques that improve the testosterone levels in men. At the same time, they enhance the blood flow to the pelvic region, which beats erectile dysfunction.

Take a look at the following yoga asanas that can help you overcome erectile dysfunction:

1. Paschimottanasana

This is also called as seated forward bend. It improves your endurance by strengthening your perennial muscles (they support erectile rigidity). It will beat erectile dysfunction and delay ejaculation by contracting the same muscles just before your orgasm.

Steps

Sit straight and keep your legs together and then stretch.

Put your feet pointing towards the ceiling.

After breathing in, stretch both the arms in upwards direction.

Breathe out and bend yourself towards the toes and keep your spine erect.

Hold the big toe of your feet along with the index finger and thumb.

Now bend forward in a way that your forehand touches the knees.

Hold onto this position for approximately 10 to 20 seconds

Slowly come back to your sitting position.

World Yoga Day 2017: This asana helps men prevent erectile dysfunction

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Kumbhakasana

This asana is also called as plank pose and it helps in improving endurance and stamina in your bedroom. If it is practicedregularly then you may experience difference in stamina and overall upper body strength during sex.

Steps

Lay flat with your stomach on the floor.

Keep hands by the sides of your face

Bend your feet in a way that the toes should push off the ground.

Push your body with hands and raise the buttocks in the air.

The legs should stay parallel with the floor.

Stay in this position as much as you can.

Slowly get back to your normal position.

3. Uttanapadasana

This yoga posture is also called as raised legs pose. It helps in providing an intense workout. Also, it engages the quads and glutes, which help you to stay longer in the missionary position. It also stretches your psoas (muscles that are located on either side of the lumbar region of the vertebral column) and hip flexor muscles(muscles that permit you to bend the knees) which can enhance energy and blood flow to the pelvic region and beat erectile dysfunction.

Steps

Lay flat on your back.

Keep your hands by the sides.

Place the heels together.

As you breathe in, lift up your legs to make a 30 degree angle

Now slightly lift your head off the ground as you do the above.

Stay at this position for a few breaths.

Slowly get back your legs on the floor.

Inhale and raise your legs so that you make a 60-degree angle this time.

Stay at this position for some time like a few seconds.

Lower down your legs back to the floor.

4. Naukasana

This is also called as boat pose and it stimulatesthe sexual hormones. If you do not feel sexual energy then this pose shall help in flowing the energy smoothly. This asana strengthens thebuttocks, hips, and thigh muscles. This also strengthens the pelvic muscles which can help you to stay longer in bed.

Steps

Lie down flat

Keep your arms beside your body and feet together.

Inhale and exhale

Lift your chest off the floor.

Lift your feet off the ground at the same time.

Keep your arms straight when you are doing this.

Hold on for 5 to 10 breaths.

Exhale slowly and come back to your normal position.

5. Dhanurasana

This is called as

The bow pose is considered to be very effective in stimulating men's' reproductive organs.

Photo Credit: iStock

This asana helps in beating premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction and achieving stronger orgasm.

Steps