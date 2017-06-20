Yoga Day 2017: 5 Yoga Poses To Prevent Erectile Dysfunction

Take a look at the following yoga asanas that can help you overcome erectile dysfunction:
1. Paschimottanasana
This is also called as seated forward bend. It improves your endurance by strengthening your perennial muscles (they support erectile rigidity). It will beat erectile dysfunction and delay ejaculation by contracting the same muscles just before your orgasm.
Steps
- Sit straight and keep your legs together and then stretch.
- Put your feet pointing towards the ceiling.
- After breathing in, stretch both the arms in upwards direction.
- Breathe out and bend yourself towards the toes and keep your spine erect.
- Hold the big toe of your feet along with the index finger and thumb.
- Now bend forward in a way that your forehand touches the knees.
- Hold onto this position for approximately 10 to 20 seconds
- Slowly come back to your sitting position.
2. Kumbhakasana
This asana is also called as plank pose and it helps in improving endurance and stamina in your bedroom. If it is practicedregularly then you may experience difference in stamina and overall upper body strength during sex.
Steps
- Lay flat with your stomach on the floor.
- Keep hands by the sides of your face
- Bend your feet in a way that the toes should push off the ground.
- Push your body with hands and raise the buttocks in the air.
- The legs should stay parallel with the floor.
- Stay in this position as much as you can.
- Slowly get back to your normal position.
3. Uttanapadasana
This yoga posture is also called as raised legs pose. It helps in providing an intense workout. Also, it engages the quads and glutes, which help you to stay longer in the missionary position. It also stretches your psoas (muscles that are located on either side of the lumbar region of the vertebral column) and hip flexor muscles(muscles that permit you to bend the knees) which can enhance energy and blood flow to the pelvic region and beat erectile dysfunction.
- Steps
- Lay flat on your back.
- Keep your hands by the sides.
- Place the heels together.
- As you breathe in, lift up your legs to make a 30 degree angle
- Now slightly lift your head off the ground as you do the above.
- Stay at this position for a few breaths.
- Slowly get back your legs on the floor.
- Inhale and raise your legs so that you make a 60-degree angle this time.
- Stay at this position for some time like a few seconds.
- Lower down your legs back to the floor.
4. Naukasana
This is also called as boat pose and it stimulatesthe sexual hormones. If you do not feel sexual energy then this pose shall help in flowing the energy smoothly. This asana strengthens thebuttocks, hips, and thigh muscles. This also strengthens the pelvic muscles which can help you to stay longer in bed.
Steps
- Lie down flat
- Keep your arms beside your body and feet together.
- Inhale and exhale
- Lift your chest off the floor.
- Lift your feet off the ground at the same time.
- Keep your arms straight when you are doing this.
- Hold on for 5 to 10 breaths.
- Exhale slowly and come back to your normal position.
5. Dhanurasana
This asana helps in beating premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction and achieving stronger orgasm.
Steps
- Lie flat on stomach keeping your feet hip-width apart.
- Place your arms by your sides.
- When you exhale, just fold your knees and hold ankles.
- As you inhale, lift up your chest off the ground.
- Pull your legs up and back and look straight ahead.
- Stay at this pose for 15-20 seconds.
- Gently release your ankles and bring yourself to normal position.
- For all the above exercises, use a good yoga mat. In case, if you are uncomfortable in doing any asana, avoid it and seek consultation.