World Yoga Day 2017: Why You Should Do Nadi Shodhana Pranayama? PM Modi Tweets

Ahead of the World Yoga Day 2017, we tell you about Nadi Shodhan Pranayama

Here is more about Nadi Shodhan Pranayama and its advantages. #YogaDaypic.twitter.com/rx7gmRTlat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2017

Ahead of the World Yoga Day 2017, PM Narendra Modi has tweeted a video on Nadi Shodhan Pranayama and its importance. Nadi = energy channel; Shodhan = cleaning; Pranayama = a breathing technique. Nadis are the energy channels in our body that could get obstructed due to many reasons. The Nadi Shodhan pranayama is a breathing technique that helps clear these blocked energy channels, thus calming the mind. This technique is also known as Anulom Vilom pranayama. Therea are different causes of the blockage of the Nadis like due to stress, due to the toxicity in the body and physical and mental trauma. it can also be obstructed due to a unhealthy lifestyle.

Why should you do it?

You must practice Nadi Shodhan Pranayama as it helps relax the mind and prepares it to enter a meditative state. Practicing it for just a few minutes daily will hep calm the mind calm, keep it happy and peaceful. It helps in releasing accumulated tension and fatigue.

How to do it?

1. Sit comfortably with your back straight so your spine is erect and shoulders are relaxed. Smile.

2. Place your left hand on the left knee with the palms open and facing you

3. Take the tip of your index finger and middle finger of the right hand and place it in between the eyebrows. The ring and little finger are to be kept on the left nostril with (use these to open or close the left nostril); the thumb on the right nostril also used to open-close the right nostril.

4. Press the thumb down on the right nostril and breathe out gently through the left nostril.

5. Now breathe in from the left nostril and then press the left nostril gently with the ring finger and little finger. Removing the right thumb from the right nostril, breathe out from the right.

6. Breathe in from the right nostril and exhale from the left.

This way you complete one round of Nadi Shodhan pranayama. You can continue inhaling and exhaling from the alternate nostrils. But make sure to not force the breathing and keep the flow smooth. When you use the fingers place them very lightly and do not apply pressure.

What are the benefits?

1. This technique of breathing helps to centre your mind and calm it.

2. We usually tend to either regret our past or glorify it and are alwasy anxious of the future. This pranayama helps to keep our mind in the present moment.

3. It helps in most circulatory and respiratory problems.

4. Releases stress which has been accumulated in the mind and body and helps relax.

5. The logical and emotional sides of our personality are harmonized.

6. It also helps to purify and balance the nadis - the subtle energy channels though the body.

7. It mainatins an equilibrium of body temperature.



