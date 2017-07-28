Can Having Sex Lead To Hepatitis C?

Hepatitis C is a contagious liver disease, and the most common way to get infected is if you get in touch with the blood of the infected person. It can also be transmitted by saliva, semen and other body fluids, but this is very rare. It also spreads with sexual activity, though rare but the chances increase if you have multiple partners, engage in rough sex or have HIV or nay other sexually transmitted disease. To reduce the risk of getting Hepatitis C through sexual contact, read the following guidelines:- Reduce the number of people you have sex with- Use condoms every time especially if you have more than one partner- Do not indulge in rough sex as it can make you bleedThe major symptoms of the disease are jaundice, stomach aches, loss of appetite, nausea and fatigue. The easiest way to diagnose the disease is a blood test. With advancement in technology, pills can cure the disease in eight to twelve weeks. This World Hepatitis Day, read below to find out precautions against getting infected with this disease.Hepatitis C has been known to spread with sexual intercourse, but the cases are very rare. In monogamous relationships, the one where the couple has sex only with each other have virtually no chance of catching the disease. People who have multiple sex partners are however at an increased risk of getting infected and must practice safe sex.It is responsible for almost half of the cases of Hepatitis C. Drug users who share needles are at great risk of being infected. Sometimes snorting the drugs, and using the same straw causes bleeding in the nasal page, this also leads to infection.There's no evidence of this virus spreading from oral sex. But just to be on a safe side take precautions. Wear latex condoms if you have rough sex, as it might make you bleed.Don't share personalized items like towels or razors. Many time people cut themselves and if you use the same item you will get infected too. If you are already infected, then ensure no one else uses your items.If your partner has HIV and you have sex together, then the chances of you getting infected are quite increased. The best option available is to have protected intercourse and avoid having sex when you have your menstrual cycle.