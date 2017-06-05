World Environment Day 2017: Right Time To Nurture A Better Planet, Says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for nurturing a better planet on World Environment Day on Monday. He also saluted those working towards protecting the environment. PM Modi said this year's theme of 'connecting people to nature' was nothing but a way "getting connected with ourselves".

June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day across the world. World Environment Day is the United Nations’ principle agenda to mobilise people across the world to work towards protecting the environment. It began to be commemorated in the year 1974, with the primary concerns then being marine pollution, global warming and emphasis on wildlife crime and sustainable consumption ofresources."World Environment Day is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet," he tweeted."We salute the will & determination of all those individuals & organizations working towards protecting the environment," he said in another tweet.Last week, after President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate deal, Modi had said the present generation should not snatch the right of the future generations to a clean and healthy earth.