India Vs Pakistan: Success Mantra Of Team India; 5 Fitness Secrets You Should Know

With India ready to face Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy Final 2017 today many are wondering what the success mantra for Team India is. The captain Virat Kohli attributes it to the fitness of the team, that makes running between the wickets and fielding effective. India has shown an incredulous determination in this series, with consistent teamwork. With cricket maestros like Ravichandran Ashwin sitting outside on the bench in crucial matches because of the presence of better players, this just shows that the Indian team is too good in a shape for anyone to defeat it.

Here is a look at 5 fitness exercises team India follows to the T to remain fit:

1. Jogging and running

The team starts its workout with an extensive set of runs. Running decreases the resting heart-rate so that every time you run, your heart needs to work less harder. The need for running is abound in cricket and so the team India has worked to ace this requirement. Additionally, stressing the bones and cartilages during running causes them to spring back stronger, thus ensuring that your joints remain strong for longer.

2. Weight training

Power lifting is an everyday exercise for the team as it builds muscles and endurance. Weight lifting is also helpful in burning calories, powering metabolism and converting fat into lean muscles to prevent bulking of the body. Bulking makes it tougher for cricketers to bend or run fast.

3. Breathing exercises

Surprisingly, not just Team India but cricketers around the world rely on breathing exercises to reduce stress and alleviate anxiety. These exercises are also effective in improving concentration, strengthening of abdominal and intestinal muscles and providing relief from general body aches and pains.

4. Cardio exercises

Running on the treadmill is also a daily workout for the team. This helps in increasing the heart rate and blood circulation in the body, that allows you to stay energized for longer. Additionally, cardio eases depression and fatigue that is bound to occur in the challenges of cricket.

5. Squats and planks

This form of lower-body workout is preferred by the team to attain explosive power in their legs. Squats are ideal for building quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves that come in play extensively in cricket. Planks also aid body-wide muscle building along with quick fat







