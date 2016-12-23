Collapse
Coconut Sized Tumor Removed From Iraqi Woman's Head

Health | | Updated: December 23, 2016 19:48 IST
The tumour measured approximately 8x7x6 cubic cm and took 10 hours to operate.

Bengaluru:  A 35-year-old Iraqi woman has got a new lease of life from two years of pain, after doctors at a private hospital in Bengaluru successfully removed a coconut sized tumor from her head.

Doctors in Iraq had rated "very low" the post-surgery survival chances of Wizdan Khadim and referred her to Fortis Hospital for brain surgery.

The pain that started with frequent headaches, slowly spread to her ears and then to the right side of her body, Fortis Hospital said.

After bearing the pain for almost two years, Wizdan could not recollect names, her speech slurred and she suffered from mobility impairment.

Subsequently, she underwent an MRI scan, which revealed a tumor on the left side of her brain, the hospital said in a release.

"The tumour approximately measured 8x7x6 cm," Director, Neurosurgery Fortis Hospital (Bannerghatta Road) Rajakumar Deshpande said.

He said "There were risks of loss of vision in the left eye, given the size of tumor. It took us more than 10 hours to operate and remove it."

"The doctors had warned us about the risk of her losing vision in the left eye, but I am happy that she can see now. Her right hand has gained mobility and legs are improving," said the patient's brother.



