All About Blood Donation

Replace blood lost during injury as in accidents.

Replace blood loss during major surgeries.

Help patients with blood disorders like haemophilia survive.

Help burnt patients receive plasma that may be critical for their survival.

Raise haemoglobin levels (through transfusions) in patients with chronic ailments like kidney diseases, cancer and anaemia.

Be above 18 years and below 60 years of age.

Have a haemoglobin count that is not less than 12.5 g/dl

Weigh not less than 45 kgs.

Have normal body temperature at the time of donation.

Have normal blood pressure at the time of donation.

Should be free of any disease at the time of donation.

The donor should not have taken any medicine in the last 48 hours.

The donor should not have contacted jaundice in the previous three years.

Pregnant or lactating women, or those who have recently had an abortion.

Persons who are on steroids, hormonal supplements or certain specified medication.

Persons with multiple sexual partners or those who are addicted to drugs.

Persons who have had an attack of infection like jaundice, rubella, typhoid or malaria.

Persons who have undergone surgery in the previous six months.

Persons who have consumed alcohol in the 48 hours prior to donation.

Women should avoid donation during their menstruating period.

Persons with any systemic disease like heart disease, kidney disease, liver problems, blood disorders or asthma should NOT donate blood.

Persons suffering from infections transmitted through transfusions like HIV, Hepatitis, Syphilis etc should not donate blood.

HIV

Hepatitis B & C

Syphilis

Malaria

Red cells - these carry oxygen

White cells - these fight infection

Platelets - these stop wounds bleeding

A1 Negative

A1 Positive

A1B Negative

A1B Positive

A2 Negative

A2 Positive

A2B Negative

A2B Positive

B Negative

B Positive

O Negative

O Positive

Please have a good meal at least 3 hours before donating blood.

Please accept the snacks offered after the donation. It is recommended to have a good meal later.

Please avoid smoking on the day before donating. One can smoke 3 hours after donation.

One is not eligible to donate blood if you have consumed alcohol 48 hours before donation.

You will not feel drained or tired if you continue to drink fluids and have a good meal.

You can resume your normal activities after donating blood, though you are asked to refrain from exercise or heavy weight lifting for twelve hours after donation.

Donating blood will not leave you low of blood; in fact you will still have surplus blood after the donation.

While donating blood you will not feel any pain.

You will not faint or feel uncomfortable after donating blood. This is a common misconception.

You will not get AIDS if you donate blood.

Patients are just like donors - most of them have common blood types. Because your blood type is common, the demand for that type is greater than for rare types. So, even if your blood type is common there is still a requirement.

