In Assam, BJP Suspends Its Triple Talaq Face For Supporting Rohingyas

The Assam unit of BJP has suspended a minority woman leader of its executive committee for voicing support for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees. A few days back Benezir Arfan had uploaded a post on Facebook requesting people to attend a fast in protest against the treatment meted out to the Rohingyas by the Myanmar government.Benezir was the party's face in its anti triple talaq campaign in the state, she being herself a triple talaq victim.On Thursday, BJP's state unit general secretary Dilip Saikia sent a letter to Benezir suspending her from the party with immediate effect and giving her three days time to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against her."As an individual I don't support this kind of attack and thus shared on social media but my party chief here Ranjeet Das took offence of it. The party even did not ask me to explain my position and suspended me without a show cause notice" Benezir told NDTV.Benezir did write back an apology letter but to no unvail.In a Facebook post, Benezir had urged people to join a protest against the atrocities on Rohingyas. The protest rally was organised by the United Minority Peoples Forum, a Guwahati-based NGO, on September 16.Benezir had joined the BJP in 2012 and contested the 2016 Assam assembly elections on the party's ticket.Nearly 3 lakh minority Rohingya Muslims have fled the violence-hit Rakhine state where the Myanmar's army has allegedly launched a crackdown following a raid by militants on August 25. According to estimates, around 40,000 Rohingyas are living in India. The government has already declared Rohingya Muslims as illegal and ordered their deportation.