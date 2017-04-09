Assam Proposes No Government Jobs For Those With More Than 2 Children

The Assam government today announced a draft population policy which suggested no government jobs for people with more than two children and making education up to university level free for girls in the state. "This is a draft population policy. We have suggested that those with more than two children will not be eligible for any government jobs," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.Any person who gets a job after meeting this condition will have to maintain it till end of his service, he added. "The two-children norm will be applicable for employment generation schemes like giving tractors, offering homes and others government benefits as well. Besides, all elections such as panchayats, municipal bodies and autonomous councils will also follow this," he said.Mr Sarma, who is also the Education Minister, said the policy also aims to give free education to all girls up to university level. "We want to make all facilities -- fees, transportation, books and mess dues in hostels-- free. This step will also encourage girls to complete their education," he added.The proposed population policy will also push for increasing the legal age of marriage from 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys. The policy will also seek stringent laws to prevent violence and sexual abuse of women, he added.The minister said he will consider including a provision for 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and elections. "We will seek public suggestions till July. Then it will go to the assembly for debate and adopting a resolution," Mr Sarma said.