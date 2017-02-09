Budget
2 IIT Students Detained For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Girls In Hostel

Guwahati | | Updated: February 09, 2017 09:41 IST
Three girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by two boys at the IIT-Guwahati boys hostel

Guwahati:  The police has detained two students of IIT-Guwahati on the charge of sexually assaulting three girls of another institute in the boys' hostel of IIT on the night of February 3 during a cultural festival held in the campus.

Police said the girls lodged a case in North Guwahati Police Station on Tuesday, accusing the two B.Tech students, whom they had known, of sexually assaulting them after allegedly offering them drug laced water.

The girls, who had gone to watch IIT-Guwahati's Alcheringa cultural festival, said that they had asked the students to help them with accommodation for the night. The IIT students offered them water which was allegedly drugged and then sexually assaulted the girls before they passed out, the police complaint said.

A spokesperson from IIT-Guwahati said that a security guard found the girls in an unconscious state in the campus the next morning, after which they were sent to hospital.

Police said that the students have been detained and an investigation has already begun to find enough evidence to arrest them.

On action to be taken against the accused students, the IIT spokesperson said that the institute would wait for the police investigation report before taking any action.
 

