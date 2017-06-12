Women Staff Of Gurgaon Pub Beat Molester, Video Goes Viral

The incident occurred on MG Road on Saturday night. Eyewitnesses say no cops were around at the time.

Gurgaon | | Updated: June 12, 2017 08:51 IST
Eyewitnesses alleged there was no policeman around when the incident took place.

Gurgaon: 

Women employees of a pub in Gurgaon beat up an alleged molester with slippers in full public view, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Gurgaon's MG Road on Saturday night. A man in an inebriated condition approached a woman employee of a pub and grabbed her from behind.

Soon after, some of her colleagues rushed to her rescue and started thrashing him with slippers.

The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

Eyewitnesses alleged there was no policeman around when the incident took place.

"We have deployed male and female constables in civil dress to take action against miscreants. We have issued strict directions to police personnel to file an FIR forthwith if the victim approaches police," Manish Sehgal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) told PTI.

