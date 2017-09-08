Woman Found Killed In Gurgaon Apartment, House Ransacked

A 55-year-old woman was found killed in her flat in the upscale Sushant Lok Phase 1 area in Gurgaon yesterday, the police said.Police officials, who broke open the door of the flat, found multiple blunt force injuries on Alka's head and chest.Her hands and legs were tied with cloth and the flat was ransacked with valuables missing.A police official said she had been dead for three to four days.Her son Aatish, who lives in the US, had tried to contact her last evening in vain. He then asked his father-in-law, who lives in a nearby flat, to visit her.The father-in-law called the police today after getting no response on knocking the door."It appears that the deceased was attacked by one or more person whose motive was robbery. She probably died some three to four days ago due to blunt injuries on head," Gurgaon Police's public relations officer Ravinder Kumar said.The police have registered an FIR of murder and robbery under relevant IPC sections against unknown persons.The woman, a widow, was living alone in the flat. The police said they are trying to obtain CCTV footage to identify the culprits.