Woman Allegedly Robbed, Molested At Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk Flyover

A woman working with an MNC was allegedly robbed and molested at the IFFCO Chowk flyover in Gurugram by two bike-borne miscreants, police said on Tuesday.The incident occurred on Monday night when she travelling alone in an auto to her Jalvayu Vihar residence in Sector 31.The woman's ordeal was not over there as she tried to flag down passing vehicles for at least 20 minutes before a Delhi police constable picked her up, police said.As there was traffic congestion at the service lane at IFFCO Chowk due to ongoing Kanwar yatra, the autorickshaw driver preferred to go via the flyover, unaware that robbers were active on it."She was carrying Rs 1,500 in cash, a couple of credit cards, a debit card and other valuable documents in her purse. A case has been registered against unknown robbers in DLF phase II police station," ACP and chief spokesperson of Gurugram Police, Manish Sehgal said."We have asked highway operator to provide CCTV footage to identify the accused," the officer added.The Gurugram police has deployed forces all along the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway and at all major intersections to provide security to Kanwarias.Robbers have capitalised on the situation as the main carriageway and flyover are now left with no security.