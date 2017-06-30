Ten Women Arrested For Running Sex Racket In Gurugram

Ten women and a man were arrested from three spa centre in Gurugram for allegedly running sex racket under the garb of spa located in malls, the city police said on Thursday.According to the police spokesperson, the arrests followed raids in upscale areas of Gurugram and spas in malls.The raids were carried out by teams led by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) Anil Yadav, Harender Kumar and Pankhuri Yadav. The Station House Officers (SHOs) of the areas and other officers were also involved.The team headed by ACP Anil Yadav raided Balneno Spa in DT Mega Mall on Golf Course Road and arrested two women.The team led by ACP Harender Kumar cracked down at Relax Spa in Metropolitan Mall and arrested three women.Similarly, ACP Pankhuri Yadav and her team conduted searches at the Grand Spa in the Grand Mall on Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road and nabbed five women and a man.Cases have been registered against all the arrested at police stations various sections of the Immoral Traffic Act, 1956.