Haryana To Take Over Management Of Ryan International School Where 7-Year-Old Pradyuman Thakur Was Killed

The Ryan International School in Gurgaon, where seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was murdered last Friday, will be taken over for three months by the Haryana government, Chief Minister ML Khattar said today.Mr Khattar, who met the grieving family of the child this afternoon, also said he had recommended a CBI investigation into the murder that has horrified the nation."The state government will take over the school management for three months... The case has been handed over to the CBI for investigation," Mr Khattar said after meeting the family."Glad that the sensitivity this case deserved has been shown," Pradyuman's father Varun Thakur told news agency ANI.Pradyuman, a class 2 student, was found with his throat slit after he visited the washroom near his classroom. A schoolbus conductor, Ashok Kumar, was arrested hours later. He allegedly confessed to the police that he killed the boy after trying to sexually assault him. He was already present in the bathroom when the boy went in, security footage has revealed.CCTV footage has caught the child's last moments. Pradyuman is seen crawling out of the bathroom and collapsing next to a wall. It was here that his body was discovered by the school gardener at around 8 am.Top officials of the school have been arrested after major lapses were found in the school; the staff was not verified and outsiders like the bus workers were allowed to use the same toilet as students.The founders of the school, who are based in Mumbai, have sought protection from arrest.The student's murder has propelled schools across the country to review their security and tighten measures.The Supreme Court today issued notice to the centre and states and asked them for a response within three weeks to a petition by women lawyers who say schools should be responsible for the safety of children the moment that get into the school bus.