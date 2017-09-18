Police Bust Gurgaon Gang Involved In Stealing Valuables From Cars

The Haryana police today said the Gurgaon crime branch has busted a gang allegedly involved in stealing valuables from cars by arresting five people.During interrogation, the five accused revealed that they used to sell the stolen goods to Ashish in Delhi, following which he too was arrested from his residence at Madangiri in the national capital, an official said.The police said they have seized 30 mobile phones, 11 laptops, six hard disks, nine iPads, four cameras, 20 computer mouses, five watches, 11 laptop chargers and Rs 8,000 in cash from Ashish.A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused, the official said.