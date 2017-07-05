Police Awaits Complaint In Gurgaon Liquid Nitrogen Cocktail Case

Gurgaon police said on Tuesday they are awaiting a complaint in connection with an incident in which a businessman had to get a part of his stomach removed due to abdominal complication after he had a drink laced with liquid nitrogen at a pub in Gurgaon.On February 13, the businessman had gone for partying with his friends at the pub where they ordered a cocktail with liquid nitrogen, to make it freeze instantly. "When the man consumed it, he complained of abdominal complication and the drink burnt a hole in his innards for which he had to go through a surgery," ACP-PRO, Gurgaon Police, Manish Sehgal told PTI.The victim was rushed to city's Columbia Asia hospital. According to Dr Amit D Goswsmi of Columbia Asia hospital, who attended the victim, during treatment his condition was critical as his abdomen looked like an "open book"."During surgery of patient, his stomach was appeared like open book in middle and lower portion, and lots of food and dirty fluids had dripped into the abdominal cavity," he said."Later the experts in surgical team decided to remove the lower portion of the stomach and artificially join the remaining portion with small intestine," Dr Goswami said.He added that after a successful surgery, the patient was kept on ventilator for three more days and later discharged from hospital uneventfully."Now the patient is doing fine," he added."We are trying to identity the pub which is guilty in this incident and are trying to obtain the victim's details from hospital administration to approach him as it is very serious issue if pub's staff offered cocktail with soda mixed with liquid nitrogen," Mr Sehgal said."The victim should approach us since it is a four months old incident," Mr Sehgal added.