Man Booked For Allegedly Raping Woman, Minor Daughter In Gurgaon

A Delhi resident has been booked for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter, Gurgaon Police said today. The woman told police she met the accused, a resident of Amar Colony in Delhi, at a Gurgaon market a few months ago.Hours after a case was registered in the matter, the accused, Ashish, was arrested from his residence at Amar Colony in Gokulpur of Delhi, ACP and PRO of the Gurgaon police, Manish Sehgal said.She met the accused, Ashish, 25 days ago in Rajendra Park market in Gurgaon and shared her address with him when he asked, Mr Sehgal said.The woman, who is a widow, told police that she lives in Vishnu Garden with her 15-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son."The next day, Ashish reached her residence when her children were playing outside and raped her," the victim said in her complaint.She told the police that she did not disclose the incident to anyone as she was afraid.The woman also told that over the next few days, the accused raped her several times and filmed the act.The accused used to threaten her that he would upload the video on the Internet, the woman said.Ashish later raped her 15-year-old daughter and filmed the crime similarly, Mr Sehgal said.On the basis of a complaint by the woman, a case was today registered against him on the charge of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.The case comes close to the heels of the gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman and killing of her infant daughter in Gurgaon.