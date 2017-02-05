IndiGo Security Training Centre Licence Suspended

: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has suspended the licence of IndiGo's aviation security training facility for alleged lapses in the examination system conducted by the airline.The orders issued by BCAS, the apex aviation security agency, last week bar the Gurgaon-based airline from conducting security training programme for its employees any further, sources said.The training academy is run by IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation.BCAS has suspended the licence of IndiGo's aviation security training centre on Friday after several lapses were detected in the examination procedure that it was following.This is a serious issue, the sources said.Following the suspension of licence, IndiGo would have to outsource the training programme, which would result in additional cost for the carrier, they said.When contacted, an IndiGo spokesperson said the airline was in discussions with BCAS to resolve the issue."Any lapse on the security front can have major ramifications for the country's aviation sector. At sensitive airports like Srinagar, a secondary ladder point check of passengers is carried by airline security staff," sources said."This major responsibility is entrusted on the airline security staff on the premise and assurance that they would execute this duty in a responsible manner," the sources said."If security training is being compromised, it raises serious questions," they added.The move comes at a time when the airline is already facing frequent glitches in its aircraft, resulting in delay in its flights and inconvenience to the passengers.Regulations make it mandatory for all scheduled airlines to impart aviation security training to its security staff, cockpit and cabin crew either through their own BCAS approved facility or any other similar authorised centre.Besides, the Bureau also conducts such training programmes for airlines and other stakeholders at all its regional offices.While cockpit and cabin crew are imparted a one week's training in various aspects of airline and airport security, for those deployed in other jobs, it runs for more than a week.