Haryana Police Arrests Gang Before Loot In Gurgaon House

The Haryana Police have arrested six men and one woman, all members of the same gang who were planning to commit loot in a house in DLF Phase-II of Gurugram, adjoining New Delhi, police said on Monday.Police recovered two country-made pistols, two cartridges, an iron bar, a sharp-edged weapon and a rope from their possession."Police got information that some persons were planning to commit loot in a house in DLF with the help of the maid in that house."Acting swiftly, the police nabbed all the accused who have been identified as Sunil, Satyanarayan, Rajkumar Thakur, Ram Kalesh alias Hritik, Arvinder and Mohammad Zahir, all residents of Bihar, and Madhuri, a resident of Odisha. Besides, police have also arrested maid Manju alias Poonam, a resident of Odisha," a police department spokesman said here.He said that Manju was known to Satyanarayan, who was the kingpin of the gang.According to the plan, Manju served sedative-laced food to members of the family. But police nabbed the gang before they could commit the crime.The spokesman said that during the interrogation, it was found that Satyanarayan was also involved in various other such crimes and had recently come out of jail.