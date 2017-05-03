Gurugram To Have A Web Of Metro Train Connectivity: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said a web of metro train connectivity would be woven in and around Gurugram to ease the traffic woes.Presently, the Metro rail between Delhi and Gurugram goes up to HUDA City Centre; the plan is to extend it to Netaji Subhas Chandra Chowk on Sohna road."In near future, it will be further extended from Subhas Chandra Chowk to Manesar and Bawal," Mr Khattar said after inaugurating Rapid Metro Gurugram South Extension Line at the Rapid Metro Station here.The length of this line is 6.6 km and it has five stations, namely DLF Phase-1, Sector 42-43, Sector 53-54, Sector 54 Chowk and Sector 55-56. As many as seven metro trains would run on this line at an interval of 4-5 minutes from 6.05 am till 00.36 am, an official spokesman said.Each train will have three coaches with six seats reserved for women and senior citizens. Now, there is rapid metro facility from Sikanderpur metro station to Sector 55-56.The Chief Minister said the problem of traffic congestion would be dealt with by adopting mass rapid transport system.A metro ride is safe and environment-friendly, he said."All departments of the state government are working to ease traffic conditions in Gurugram. Roads are being constructed and metro connectivity is being extended to reduce and ease traffic between Delhi and Gurugram. It has been planned to link Dwarka of Delhi with Gurugram through metro," he said.Mr Khattar also said that Indian Railways had prepared a draft plan to develop Gurugram railway station as a terminal.Some trains would halt at Gurugram station instead of at Delhi railway station, and would start from here. Besides, there is a proposal to start pod taxi from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to Manesar, he added.A flyover would be constructed in front of the Ambience Mall in Gurugram and the construction work on the northern peripheral road and southern peripheral road is being speed up.Smooth traffic between Delhi and Gurugram would give boost to industry in Gurugram. Also, with more people opting for the mass rapid transport system instead of using personal cars, traffic volume would decrease, he said.Later, the chief minister travelled in the newly- inaugurated rapid metro with women sarpanchs and girl students from the slums of Gurugram who had never undertook a metro ride.The students were from slum areas of Gurugram and studying in Rashtrhit School, run by Haryana State Committee for Protection of Child in Sukhrali Enclave.The Chairperson of the committee Jyoti Bainda said that she had made a request to the chief minister for taking the children along with him on the ride and he agreed to it.The Chief Minister also interacted with women sarpanchs and took their feedback about the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions.