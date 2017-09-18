Gurgaon's Ryan School To Reopen Today After Student's Murder

Highlights School to reopen under new administration, exams to resume Tuesday New Principal, Vice Principal appointed; more CCTVs, guards to be present 7-year-old was killed in school toilet earlier this month

Last Friday, 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found brutally murdered in the washroom of Ryan International School. He was found in a pool of blood, less than 10 metres from his classroom. What followed was an angry protest by parents, investigation by Haryana Police and the school being closed since September 8.Today, Ryan International School will reopen for the first time since the incident. In a message to parents, the school said, "We have received permission from local authorities to reopen from Monday hence the school reopens for all classes as normal."The school will resume examinations from Tuesday.The school has appointed Sabu Atthikal as the new Principal and Sandya Lal Das as the Vice Principal of the Sohna Road branch.On Friday, the Haryana government had announced that it would be taking over the school management for three months and also ordered a CBI probe into the murder.To ensure safety and security is not compromised, a full-time Safety and Security Officer has been appointed who will ensure all measures are implemented. Parents will be issued with a school ID card that they will have to carry while entering the school premises. Visitors will only be allowed inside the school premises if they have prior appointment and will have to furnish a valid government approved ID to enter the campus. Additional CCTV cameras are being installed to ensure each corridor, staircase and toilets in the school fields are under observation.Assistants are being employed to be present at all washrooms during school hours. Additional security guards from a new agency have been positioned at key areas of the premises.Parents and students of Ryan International School have been grappling with the fear of returning to school.Manoj Tiwari's 11-year-old daughter is a student of class 6 at the school. Since the news of Pradyuman's murder, she refuses to sleep alone in her room. "My daughter is too scared to be alone or use the toilet. Though she is an enthusiastic student, she is hesitant to go back to school. Her mother and I have tried to help her but I can't force her to return to school."The school authorities have reassured parents that there will be counsellors on campus and the class teacher will take extra care of children who require support and assistance.