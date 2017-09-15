Gurgaon Woman Caught Slapping Soldier Repeatedly In Video, Arrested

A woman caught on camera slapping a soldier relentlessly, without facing any resistance at all, was arrested today after the army reported her to the Delhi Police. She was released within hours after a judge granted her bail.In the mobile video taken by a witness last Saturday in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, 44-year-old Smriti Kalra is seen planting several blows on the jawan before walking angrily towards her car. The soldier seems to be trying to reason with her while fending off the assault.Ms Kalra, who lives in Gurgaon, had stopped her Tata Indica car in front of an army truck ferrying soldiers. Though it appeared to be a case of road rage, there was no collision or any obvious provocation for the attack.Ms Kalra, a divorcee, has been charged with "causing hurt to deter a public servant". She has also been accused of obstructing and assaulting a public servant on duty and "wrongful restraint". Her car has been seized by the police.For assaulting an unresisting soldier, the woman was skewered on social media.The soldier was quoted in some media reports as saying she "suddenly" stopped the car, walked up and starting hitting him.