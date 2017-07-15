Gurgaon To Get 24-Hour Power Supply From August 15: State Minister

Gurgaon district will get 24-hour power supply from August 15 and a blueprint has already been prepared, Haryana Public Works (Building and Roads) minister, Rao Narbir Singh said on Friday."Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will make an announcement to this effect on the occasion of Independence Day," he said.Mr Singh was visiting villages in Badshahpur Assembly constituency in Gurgaon.He also said that Gurgaon railway station would be modernised and Dhankot-Gurgaon railway station would be upgraded with all modern facilities.Mr Singh said that foundation stone for construction of about five-km-long Badshahpur elevated flyover would be laid before August 15."After construction of this flyover, commuters will be able to travel from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna in just about 18 minutes," he said.The Minister laid the foundation stones of various development works in different villages, including streets to be constructed in village Khandsa at a cost of Rs 2.84 crore.