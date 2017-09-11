Gurgaon Child Murder Case Live Updates: Heavy Police Presence In Ryan International School

Here are the live updates of child's murder case at Ryan International School:

The principal of Ryan International School in Gurgaon was arrested today along with some teachers today in the murder and sexual assault case of a 7-year-old child. The security of the school came under severe scrutiny after a bus conductor slit the child's throat last week in the school's washroom in broad daylight. The school management has said it is "cooperating to our fullest" with the police investigations and hoped that the guilty would be given the severest punishment as per the law.