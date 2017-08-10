Gurgaon Call Centre Executive Stalked By 2 Men: Police

A woman executive of a BPO in Gurgaon has alleged that she was chased by two unidentified men in a car for more than three kilometres on a lonely stretch of the Delhi-Gurgaon road on Monday night, the police said.The incident comes close on the heels of the Chandigarh stalking case involving the Haryana BJP chief's son. The 24-year-old BPO executive in a complaint filed with the police claimed the two men stalked her when she was on the way home from her Sector 18-located office on a scooter around midnight.The men, who were in a car, chased the complainant "on a lonely stretch of the Delhi-Gurgaon road for three kilometers". They called her out repeatedly and tried to obstruct her way in a bid to stop her, the police said.The woman said the accused gave up when she approached some passersby for help near the Atul Kataria chowk."I tried to ignore them and raced for my life. I reached home after some passerby came to my help," she said.The woman alleged she dialed the police control room multiple times but no one answered.She also claimed that the personnel at the Sector 14 police station turned down her request to file a complaint, "citing jurisdiction conflict", and asked to approach Sector- 18 police.The BPO executive said a complaint was filed only after Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar intervened in the matter."We have registered a complaint against two unidentified men in this connection. Efforts are on to identify and nab them. We are going through all CCTV footages to get some clues to the accused," Mr Khairwar said.