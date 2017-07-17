Gurgaon, Ambala To Have 24X7 Power Supply From August 15

From August 15 -- Independence Day -- on wards, the districts of Gurgaon and Ambala in Haryana will have round-the-clock electricity.A blueprint, in this regard, was prepared today by the government.Under the plan, the rural feeders of the twin districts would be strengthened and the power infrastructure improved as per requirement, Chairman and Managing Director of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Shatrujit Kapoor said.He was addressing sarpanches and Panchayati Raj representatives of Pataudi, Manesar and Farukhnagar areas to seek their support for forming the 'Bijli Sudhar Samiti' in their villages.For 24-hour power supply, the village panchayat is required to submit a resolution to adopt 'Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon'. Presently, 17 villages of the Gurgoan district are covered under the scheme, Kapoor said.The defective electricity lines would be replaced and new transformers be installed and other infra projects will be taken up in the villages adopting this scheme, for which estimates of about Rs 45 crore have been prepared and approved, he added.